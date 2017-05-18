Delta CP Cautions Police Against Demanding For Tinted Glass Permit

Share This























LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Commissioner, Zanna Ibrahim has cautioned police in the state to immediately desist from demanding tinted glass permit from motorists.

Just last week, the Lagos State Police Command equally warned police in Lagos to desist from the action of demanding tinted glass permit from motorist, adding that renewal of tinted glass permit had been abolished.

In a statement the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP. Zanna M. Ibrahim instructed that Policemen deployed on Stop and Search and other related duties in the Command should desist from demanding for tinted glass permit from motorists.

The CP gave the order in response to incessant outcry by members of the public of extortion and other unwholesome acts allegedly being perpetrated by policemen on such duties under the pretext of demanding for tinted glass permit.

He warned that any policeman found violating the directive will be severely sanctioned, just as he urged motorists not to hesitate to report any erring police officer in this regard to the appropriate quarters of the Command through the following telephone Nos.:

CP – 07085854042

DC ‘A’ – 08033026799

DC OPS – 08034537136

AREA COMMANDER ASABA – 08035922966

AREA COMMANDER WARRI – 08035953178

O/C SAFER HIGHWAYS PATROL – 08039499209

O/C ANTI-KIDNAPPING – 08038729222

O/C DRAGON – 08033588985

PPRO – 08033429839