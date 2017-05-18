Police Arrest Undergraduates Who Pose As Custom Officers Auctioning Vehicles On FaceBook

Share This























LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police has arrested three students and one other person, who allegedly posed on Facebook as customs officers auctioning cars.

The Leader of the IRT, ACP Abba Kyari, said that two of the students were from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and one from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, both in Edo.

.”All the suspects confessed to the crimes and stated how they swindled millions of naira from innocent Nigerians while posing as customs officers auctioning cars. “Exhibits such as customs documents, pictures of genuine customs officers they impersonated, bank account numbers they used for the crime, and communication between them and their victims, were found in their phones and laptops,” Kyari said. Photo Crdt: Saynaija.com