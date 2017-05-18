Two Nigerians Arrested with 2kg Of Heroin In India

Share This























LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The local police have arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered 2 kg of heroin from the locations disclosed by them. The accused have been identified as Austin Edeh and Sunday Chukwudi. Both accused were arrested in New Delhi.

Both accused operated a drug network in Punjab. They covered their acts of smuggling by showing themselves as businessmen dealing in import and export of spare parts. They confessed that the drugs were supplied to them from across the border.

During further investigation into the case, it was found that Austin went to India five years ago on a business visa and then got married to an Indian woman.