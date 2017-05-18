Dangote, NPA To Contribute N4.3bn Towards Construction Of Ports Access Roads

Share This





















Related

She disclosed that the management was at the verge of getting approval from the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing for the funding of the project concerning the Wharf Road, Creek Road, Tin Can Island Access Road, Cocoanut, Roads leading to Mile 2 and the Oshodi/Oworonshoki Expressway to the tune of N4.3 billion through a synergy and partnership with Messrs Dangote Group.According to her, Dangote is to contribute the sum N2.5 billion as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the repair of the road, while the NPA would provide the remaining sum of N1.8 billion.The repair of the roads she said, would boost the revenue base of the Federal Government, the NPA and most importantly conform with international best practices in what is expected to make the NPA a hub in the maritime sub-sector.She said, “we are reengineering the roads for business to thrive, we just need to get it done. This is critical to us”.She added that immediate palliatives would be carried out on the roads whilst the main project of reconstructing the roads would follow accordingly.According to her, the construction would cover a length of 12 metres with full utilities in the area of drainage for a life span of 30 years, pointing out that the construction would last for 10 months.Usman said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed by all parties within a forth night for construction to commence thereafter.Usman equally assured the stakeholders of the management’s immediate plans to have a holding bay which will aid efficient service delivery at Western Ports.She said would be prioritized through the “window of the principles and tenant of Public Private Partnership (PPP)”.This, she said, would be facilitated by a call-up system where trucks that comply with laid down rules and regulations are made to do business within the Port.The NPA boss informed stakeholders that the issues were already before the Presidential Group on the ease of doing business within the nation headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).She expressed appreciation on the efforts and contributions of stakeholders at ensuring that the NPA management delivers on its mandate of making sure it transformed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) into a “model agency” – a desire it had pursued most vigorously since inception.The promises of the NPA boss came as the customs agents, truck owners and drivers embarked on a nationwide industrial action to protest against the state of the access roads to the ports among other issues affecting trade facilitation at the ports.Usman told the warring practitioners who trooped out in large numbers to close down the ports that NPA will begin immediate palliative measures with the repair of Wharf road, Creek Road, followed by the Tincan-Mile2 road.She explained that while Wharf and Creek road repair will begin in a few days time , that of the Tincan-Mile2 road will start in about a month time.She disclosed that the management of NPA has already written to the Ministry of Work to allow it carry out the repair of port access roads because of their importance to the national economy.Based on pressure from the warring agents, she directed the Engineering Department of the Authority to identify palliative measures so that the repair work will begin in days.Usman told the practitioners that their other demands which do not fall under its immediate statutory responsibility will be addressed by the Presidential Committee headed by the Vice PresidentThe Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Hassan Bello who was part on the tour of some of the bad port access roads reinstated his appeal to the agents to suspend the strike.Bello commended the practitioners for their patience over the bad state of the roads.He also reminded the agents of his earlier assurance that the NPA was committed to introducing palliative measures on the roads, adding that this has been proved by the promises made by Usman.He expressed support for the idea raised by Acting President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, Chief Increase Uche for the government agencies in the ports to have Stakeholders Consultative Forum.Bello noted that had such forum been in place, the strike may not have come up.Usman who said the forum will be reconstituted, also appealed to the agents and truck owners to suspend their strike.She also conveyed the appeal of the Ministers of Transport and Works for the agents and truck owners to suspend the strike.The representative of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto commended the NPA boss and Executive Secretary of Shippers Council for their efforts to address the grievances of the agents.