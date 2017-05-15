Ibori Denies Pressuring Delta Lawmakers To Reverse Speaker’s Impeachment

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has denied reports credited to him that he was pressurizing lawmakers of Delta State House of Assembly to reverse the impeachment of Delta State Speaker, Hon Monday Igbuya.Addressing the lawmakers who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home in Oghara, Delta State on Monday, the former governor told the lawmakers that his name was dropped by some individuals who wanted to rewrite history of democracy in Delta state.Ibori who happily welcomed the new Speaker of Delta State, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to his country home in Oghara to the admiration of other lawmakers and everyone present stated that as a believer of democracy, he can never go against whatever decision taken by the democratically elected members of the house, adding that the new speaker is his boy as such he cannot afford to fight his own boy.It would be recall that Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Monday Igbuya was impeached on Thursday by members of Delta State House of Assembly.Twenty two out of the twenty nine members of the state house of Assembly signed Igbuya’s impeachment notice.