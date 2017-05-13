Ninety Schools To Contest In Ovie Ughwanogho Urhobo Challenge Quiz Competition

Share This























LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than Ninety Secondary schools in Delta Central Senatorial district, Delta State are extected to contest in the Dr Ovie Ughwanogho Urhobo Challenge quiz competition.

A press statement signed by the Secretary, UPYA, Ambassador Raymond Ugbeh Orogun Nduka, and made available to URHOBOTODAY.COM reveals that “the primary objective of the programme is to promote Urhobo education, culture, unity, people, history, language, institutions, ethics and value system amongst our teenagers and the general Urhobo populace. The press statement further revealed that “the Dr Ovie Ughwanogho Urhobo Challenge is a well articulated programme managed by UPYA with professional individuals in collaboration with ACLEVS and duly supported by Quest FM.

Ughwanogho is a rare philanthropist with passion for social entrepreneurship. He has overtime committed so much to the development of Urhobo nation and beyond in the area of educational development, youth empowerment, human capital and community development. It is in bid to satisfy his love for his prostrate father’s land by preserving the cultural values and ethics of the Urhobo nation where he hails from that heralded the “Dr Ovie Ughwanogho Urhobo Challenge” which is programmed to run annually.

This Urhobo based competition is a 3 stage event prepared to accommodate a total of 180 secondary school student contestants (60 per Federal Constituency) from randomly selected 90 schools (Public and Private) across the Urhobo nation.

The first phase is scheduled to hold simultaneously on Saturday 15, July, 2017 by 10:00a.m across the three Federal Constituencies: Girls Government School, Eku for Ethiope Federal constituency, Urhobo College, Effurun for Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal constituency and Unity School, Agbarho for Udu/Ughelli Federal constituency. This first stage is expected to produce 30 best contestants (10 per Federal Constituency).

The second phase of the challenge tagged, ”Semi-Final round” will take place at Wiltrice Hotel Conference Hall, Ughelli by 10:00a.m between the 30 contestants who would emerge from the phase one of the challenge. Nine (9) best contestants among the 30 will advance to the final phase or grand finale/price giving ceremony which is slated to hold on the 26th of August,2017 at Government College, Ughelli by 10:00a.m.

It was disclosed that prizes won by contestants would be shared in the ratio of 80:20% between contestants and their respective schools as the overall winner will receive N250,000.00, second prize: N150,000.00 and the third prize: N100,000.00. There are also consolation prizes of N50,000.00 each for the other 6 finalists and many mouth watery gifts and prizes for selected students and audience.