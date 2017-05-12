Ijaw Youths Raise Alarm Over Delay In Appointing Provost For Delta School Of Marine Technology

Share This





















The Ijaw youths in a joint statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said while they commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his good work aimed at providing a positive direction for the Ijaws in the areas of education, politics, infrastructural development and otherwise, they must not fail to point out that the delay in appointing the substantive Provost of the Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu is becoming worrisome to all and not of the best interest for the development of the school.The youths who lamented that such delay had gravely hampered the academic progress of the school, pointed out that they dare to take this step to notify the Governor because they hold the school to their hearts so dearly especially with the fact that it is the only tertiary institution that is standing in Ijaw land as far as Delta State is concerned, just as they warned that political powers in the state must not play politics with it.“The institution best describe presently as an orphan. We are beginning to doubt the academic future that awaits the institution with such long and seemingly endless vacuum. We are so astonished to have noted that despite the interviews supervised and conducted by the Governing Council and other relevant authorities in the school in line with the extant law establishing it, noting tangible has been done to appoint the substantive Provost of the institution.“We also learnt that the three candidates that were recommended to have been fit for the provost position out of which two have been appointed to be provost of other institutions within the state, hence we begin to ponder on what could have kept the one of Burutu pending until this moment with the end not in sight yet,” the worried Ijaw youths complained.The youths however stated that the appointment of the substantive Provost in Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu should no longer be delayed for whatever reason, as such act would only cause more harm than good to the school, especially now that the issue of accreditation is on a front burner.“To crown it all, we are calling on the Executive Governor of Delta State, to as a matter of urgency rise to the rescue of DESOMATECH by appointing the substantive Provost and all other principal officers of the institution for the sake of prosperity,” the youths demanded.