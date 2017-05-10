Gamaliel & Susan Onosode Foundation Boosts Westminster College Computer Laboratory (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

In continuation of his goodwill, the Foundation recently donated computer desk top system for use in the computer laboratory of Westminster College located at off Ikotun/Idimu Road, Ikotun, Lagos.Before now, Urhobotoday.com learnt that the Foundation had donated three desk top computer system to the school including tables and chairs for furnishing of the dining hall of the school.Beside the provision of learning materials and infrastructures to the school, before his death, Deacon Gamaliel Onosode who was the chairman of Board of Governor of the School equally instructed the Foundation to give the sum of N1.2m to the school each year in form of assistance for five years. This kind gesture is in his third year.In recognition of the goodwill and kind gesture of the Urhobo industrialist, the school management named the Science Laboratory of Westminster College after Deacon Gamaliel Onosode.Speaking to Urhobotoday.com after the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Gamaliel and Susan Onosode Foundation (GAMSU), Toyin Olanrewaju disclosed that the Foundation which is non- profit making organization is focus on education and particular about improving the life of Nigerian child to ensure that they learn in conducive environment.“We do a lot of renovations in schools, provide learning amenities like you are seeing now in Westminster College and by God’s grace, we shall start giving scholarship next year. That is our focus,” Olanrewaju disclosed.She stated that she was in Westminster College to donate three computer desktop system to the school in continuation of what the Foundation started last, adding that the gesture is part of the Foundation initiative to provide schools with amenities and infrastructures where ever the school is located.“We have a commitment to do this for five years for Westminster College. As you can see, our late Chairman is the Chairman of Board of Governors of Westminster College and before he died, he made this commitment. The whole idea is to give a minimum of N1.2m every year to the school for the period of five years.“This will make about six computers we have provided for the school. Two years ago we provided table and chairs for the school dining hall. We will have to do this for five years. I want to believe that by the end of five years, if we have good relationship with the school, we will want to continue with the gesture,” She promised, adding that the funding of the Foundation is done mostly by the family of Gamaliel Onosode and members of Board of Trustee of the Foundation.Hear her, “To the glory of God, the Foundation has a very passion able trustees. The Chairman is Ademoye Adekigbe. Most of our funding is from the family and members of board of trustee. We hope that by God’s grace we will be able to get fund to continue this good work.”Reacting to the goodwill and kind gesture of GAMSU, Founder and Director of Westminster College, Chief Johnson Barovbe who felt elated over the assistant of the Foundation to the school, admitted that the school had received tables and chairs for the furnishing of its dining hall from the Foundation, adding that they also got some computer system from the organization last year.“It will also interest to note that Chief Gamaliel Onosode who founded Gamaliel and Susan Foundation was the Chairman of Westminster College Lagos. When he was alive, he associated himself with the College and attended all the activities of the College. He instructed the Foundation to continue to assist the College even after death. This relation and good will has been on for the past three years,” Barovbe confirmed