Marginalisation: Urhobo Youths Threaten To Declare War On Management Of Delta Steel Complex

LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The peaceful and harmonious relationship existing between Urhobo Community of Udu, host to the Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja and management of the new investors in the plant,

Premium Steel and Mines Limited, PSML seem to be heading for the rocks as the youths threaten to bare their fangs and declare war on the company over marginalization of the host community and Urhobo people in employment of staff in the rebranded company.

In a press statement released weekend, signed by Dr Denis Kpomah and Comrade Sunday Subi on behalf of Udu Youths made available to Urhobotoday.com, the youths handed a 14 days ultimatum to the company to rectify the lopsided appointment of management staff in the company or face the wrath of the youths.

The youths argued that since the coming of PSML, the company had enjoyed the best of cooperation from the kingdom with the hope that when the company eventually takes off, qualified persons from the area would secure employment.

“However, our expectations are being cut short as the management of PSML has begun to treat Udu youths and the host communities with outright disregard and neglect. The company is partnering with non-natives to undermine the interest of the Udu and Urhobo people in the area of employment in the company by barricading our people from the mainstream Of the company through the appointment of non-indigenes into strategic positions. This is in total disregard for the local content policy in industrial relations.

“Therefore, we hereby demand that the management of PSML should meet with Udu leaders like the Udu Traditional Council and the Union of Udu Communities immediately for an MOU containing details of stakes in the plant by all stakeholders, the company should reserve key positions like the CSO, Chief Engineer, Human Resources Manager, Company Secretary for Urhobo people, all labour contracts are to be handled by Urhobopeople, 70% of skilled labour should be given to Urhobo people and

All outstanding obligations to contractors should be met.

“These issues must be addressed within 14 days otherwise we can no longer guarantee the peaceful operations of the company or the continued stay of the company staff in Udu Kingdom,” the statement added.

The youths also called on the federal and state governments to wade into the matter to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the area.