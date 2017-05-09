1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, May 9th, 2017

Sad: Customs Officer Commits Suicide In Abuja

SUICIDE 2
LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An Assistant Superintendent of Customs has allegedly committed suicide in Lungu Village, Gwarinpa, Abuja
The cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained.
Sources said the man, identified as Christian, 44, locked himself in a room and hung himself with a rope on Saturday.
A source said the deceased, who was unmarried, was staying with his brother and was said to have been recently transferred to Lagos before the incident happened.
The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nuruddeen Sabo, said the brother whom the deceased stayed with was at a barber’s shop when the incident happened.
He said the man was confirmed dead at the Kubwa General Hospital.
“Exhibits recovered include some drugs and knife.” Preliminary investigation, he said, had revealed that the deceased was suffering from depression.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

JAMB

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP