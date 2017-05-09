Amaju Pinnick appointed AFCON president, To Head CAF Media Committee

Share This





















Pinnick is also expected to head the media committees of Confederations of African Football (CAF).The announcement was made at the executive committee meeting of CAF in Bahrain on Monday.The Twitter handle of the NFF tweeted the news.“Breaking: NFF President Amaju Pinnick has just been appointed President of Afcon and Media Committees of CAF,” the tweet read.Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyatakyi, was appointed CAF vice-president while the president of DR Congo Football Association, Constant Omari, was named the second vice-president of CAF.Danny Jordaan, South Africa Football Association president, is the chairman of marketing and TV committee of AFCON.He was also appointed as the vice chairman of club licensing committee.