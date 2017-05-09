Immigration Boss Denies Report On Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets

Share This





















A statement by the Immigration Service Monday said “there is no scarcity of Passport Booklets across all our Issuing Centres in Nigeria and abroad.”The statement signed by James Sunday (ACI),Service Public Relations Officer said , “The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service , Muhammad Babandede, MFR has been drawn to some media reports of persisting scarcity of Passports Booklets across our Passport Issuing Centre.“It has become important to state here that there is no scarcity of Passport Booklets across all our Issuing Centres in Nigeria and abroad. It would be recalled that sometimes on 2nd March this year, the Service did inform the public about a shortfall in the supply of Passport Booklets in our system. The situation has since been resolved following government’s intervention and normalcy has been restored in all the Issuing Centres as contained in our notices to the public.“The Comptroller General is by the notice encouraging all deserving Passport applicants to approach the nearest Passport Offices to them directly to process their Passports and avoid patronising touts who may make the process difficult for them. They may also wish to forward all complaints/challenges on the process to immigrationspro@gmail.com for attention.“The General public is hereby advised to disregard the misinformation about scarcity of Passport Booklets and always contact the Service for all our services.”