Nigeria’s Acting President, Osinbajo, Congratulates France Elected President

In a congratulatory letter to the President-elect, Prof. Osinbajo said he received the news of the election of the 39-year old Macron with satisfaction, noting that under successive governments, the relations between Nigeria and France had blossomed.The Acting President expressed the optimism that the incoming government will further strengthen the bond of friendship between both countries.Under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Acting President, there has been a very close collaboration between Nigeria and France in the war against terror and he commended the role played by France in the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the regional initiative against terrorism.Prof Osinbajo observed that Macron’s election is a source of inspiration especially for the French people and portends a greater future in which the French Republic will continue to play its active role boosting relations with Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.The Acting President then noted that the Buhari administration is looking forward to working closely with President-elect Macron to promote international cooperation, advance peace and security, consolidate mutual trade relations and strengthen economic partnership for the benefit of citizens of both countries.