Tragedy: 36 Perish, Baby Survives In Lagos-Ibadan Road Accident

Share This























LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 36 people were killed after two passenger buses collided and caught fire at a quarry site along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on yesterday.

A witness told NAN that the two 18-seater buses had a head-on collision and the buses caught fire immediately.

“All the passengers in the two buses were burnt beyond recognition,” the witness was quoted as saying.

“Only a baby escaped death because the father of the child threw him out through the window of the bus.”

Yusuf Salami, the Oyo state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the accident to NAN.

Salami, however, said he had yet to be briefed on the casualty figures. He confirmed that the accident involved two 18-seater buses.