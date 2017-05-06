Boko Haram: Eighty Abducted Chibok Girls Regain Freedom

Share This























LAGOS MAY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than eighty schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 were reported to have been released by their abductors.

An Online newspaper in Nigeria reported on Saturday, quoting a top military source.

About 195 girls had remained in captivity since their brazen kidnap on 14 April 2014, while 24 of them had been freed so far. Online newspaper, Sahara Reporters said the girls were freed today.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying that “the release of the 80 abducted school girls came after further negotiations between the Islamist group and the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The newspaper said: “The source said he was not in a position to disclose the terms of an agreement that led to today’s mass release of the Chibok school girls.

“Our source revealed that that the 80 girls who just regained their freedom are currently in Banki town in Borno state awaiting airlift to an unknown destination.

“The source added that once the girls are secured in a new location they would be debriefed, undergo a psychological and medical test and then be reunited with their families.”