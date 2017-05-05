JUST IN: Buhari Resurfaces At Aso Rock Mosque

Share This





















Related

This comes less than 48 hours after the President missed the Federal Executive Council Meeting for the third time since his return from medical vacation in the United Kingdom.Despite the President’s absence from public functions, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru; and the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, all said they held meetings separately with him this week.President Buhari’s absence at the weekly FEC meeting last week had fuelled speculation about his health with 13 activists, including, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, calling on him to proceed on a medical leave to attend to his health.The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other government officials, including the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, have, however, assured Nigerians that that there is no cause for alarm over his health.(Channels TV)