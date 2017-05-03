Again Buhari Fails To Attend FEC Meeting

Share This





















The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over today’s meeting attended by most ministers, an act he had now performed for the past one month.On Tuesday, the government said Mr. Buhari, who had not been seen in public for more than a week, would emerge from his private residence to hold meetings with his chief of staff, the Minister of Justice and others.First Lady, Aisha Buhari, took to the social media hours before those meetings to admit that her husband was sick but not as bad as media reports had been painting it.She said the President was still performing his presidential duties at home, and announced that he would be meeting with some government officials later in the day.Many then expected Mr. Buhari, who also missed his Friday’s prayers last week, to preside over the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. But on Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo was the one leading the meeting.Source: SimonOtaba