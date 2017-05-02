JUST IN: Buhari’s Health Worsens, Leaders Meet To Agree On Successor

Share This





















Related

The leaders have decided, sources told this newspaper, to forge a path forward with marathon meetings in Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta and Katsina.Mr. Buhari’s health recently worsened with doctors reportedly advising him to return to London for urgent treatment and loyalists, afraid of losing influence of power, asking him to treat himself in Nigeria while Vice President performs minimal tasks.The constitution of Nigeria is clear. Mr. Osinbajo would become President while his party or himself would nominate a Vice should Mr. Buhari decide to resign to attend to his health.On Monday, Mr. Osinbajo, called on his countrymen to remain patient in the face of the current economic hardship and believe that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.Pastor Osinbajo delivered his speech at the Platform, a programme organised by the Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, as workers across the country expressed anger over the economic chaos they were traversing.Mr. Osinbajo tried to project hope and faith in the face of uncertainty by titling his message “I can see light at the end of the tunnel”. But in Abuja, workers interrupted the Minister of Labour and began chanting “thief, thief, thief”.Mr. Buhari has not been seen in public for more than a week and his office has said he was recuperating and working in his private residence.But sources in Washington DC told this newspaper that the President is in a very bad state and can no longer perform his duties as President of Nigeria. Even if he recovered, it would take more than a year, the sources said. By that time, Nigerians would be looking forward for another election in 2019.Source: THE SIMON ATEBA NEWS