Colours as Okpe Monarch, Indigenes Set To Honour Efe Ejeba

Share This























LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Okpe Community in Delta State is agog with paintings and decorations as the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (RTD) and indigenes of the community are set to welcome and honour 2017 BBNaija Winner, Efe Emmanuel Ejeba to Okpe Kingdom of Urhobo community.

Already the capital of Okpe Local Government Area (LGA), Orerokpe, all roads leading to Orerokpe and houses had been decorated with large bill boards adorning Efe pictures and other brand of decoration worthy of displace in expectation of Efe arrival on Thursday, May 4th, 2015.

The designs of the bill board and other publicity related issues were sponsored by Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party and Governorship candidate of 2007 general election, Chief Sunny Onuesoke.

The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (RTD) who is eager to meet the 2017 BBNaija winner is set to honour him with the title of the Prince of Okpe Kingdom.

In a statement, the Executive Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area (LGA) and the Chairman of Efe Reception Committee, Chief (Prince) Ambassador Godwin Ejinyere said the indigenes of Okpe Kingdom are fully prepared to welcome their worthy son, Efe Emmanuel Ejeba back home after winning the prestigious reality television show.

Ijinyere who enjoined all Okpe sons and daughters to come out enmass to welcome Efe back home, disclosed that the pidgin English rapper is a full breed son of Okpe Kingdom who hailed from Odjedi and Okuodiete communities of Okpe local government.

“We the Okpe people in conjunction with every Urhobo sons and daughters, Deltans and Nigerians wish to welcome our son Efe who won the prestigious 2017 BBNaija television reality show. On Thursday we are organizing a reception and as well as celebrating the victory of one of our illustrious sons and ambassadors, Efe, and everyone who worked with him to ensure his success in winning the Big Brother Naija 2017 competition.

“Efe’s victory has further attested to the fact that the Okpe indigenes of Urhobo extraction are humble and hard working people. We are good in our various walks of life. His victory has brought pride to us, his family, the entire Urhobo nation, Delta State and the nation as whole. He has done a great honour to all,” Ijinyere disclosed.

Ejeba Efe Michael is born on February 25, 1993. Popularly known as Efe Ejeba or simply Efe, is a graduate in Economics, a rapper, songwriter, actor and reality television show star.

Efe is the most popular Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate having over 60% of fans compare with the other housemates.

Efe ‘Based On Logistics’ as he is fondly called by viewers has so far competed in the Big Brother Naija House, staying clear from all kinds of drama.

Despite his Nose picking habit, Efe had taken everyone by surprise with the supports from viewers.

He hailed from Okpe LGA, Delta state, Nigeria with his family-root from Warri. As a rapper, Efe musical style is referred to as pigin-english rap.