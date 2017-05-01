JUST IN: Soldiers Kill Notorious Lagos Militant Kingpin In Ondo

Share This























LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected leader of a militant group involved in the series of kidnap cases in Ikorodu and Epe areas of Lagos has been shot dead by soldiers. The suspect simply identified as OC was killed at about 3 am on Monday at Ijapa area of Ondo State by soldiers.

The Lagos State Commissioner, Fatah Owoseni who confirmed the incident said that efforts is ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang. He said that the gang retreated to their base in Ijapa in Ondo state because they could no longer lay claim to the creeks in Isawo area, Ikorodu.