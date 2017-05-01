1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, May 1st, 2017

SAD: Uniben Student, James Odibo Drowns In River Benue During 2017 NUGA

UNIBEN STUDENT
LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-James odibo a 200 level Medical Laboratory Science student of the University of Benin student drowned in River Benue, on the closing day of Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) hosted by the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state.
Omeche Onoja, chairman, NUGA games medical and sanitation sub-committee confirmed the incident. Onoja said the student had gone to the river to swim when the incident occurred. She said his corpse had been deposited at Madonna Hospital in Makurdi.
.“We had a distress call from some students of the situation but on reaching the river, we found his lifeless body. He was said to have participated in some games. The whole incident could have been avoided,” she said.

