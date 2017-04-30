NSA, NIA In Conflict Over Recovered N13bn

Share This























By PRNigeria

LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-As the Presidential Panel investigating the Suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is preparing to submit its report this week, there are conflicting reports from government officials over the seized N13bn Cash recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Osborne Apartment in Ikoyi Lagos.

The panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is due to conclude its assignment on Wednesday. Other members of the panel are the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

A Presidency source disclosed at the weekend that that National Intelligence Agency (NIA), which claims to own the money, kept President Muhammadu Buhari and the NSA in the dark on the existence of the huge cash.

However, an Intelligence source close to NIA also at the weekend insisted that Ambassador Oke briefed President Buhari on the release of $289m by the administration of Goodluck Jonathan in April 2015, a month before his inauguration.

The intelligence source said that in January 2016, Moguno was officially informed of the existence of the money in a memo.

The source said: “The first briefing was April 2015 to the President on the state of affairs of the agency. The funds were itemised as $289m intervention fund approved and released to the agency by the (Goodluck) Jonathan administration in November 2014.

“The second briefing was in January 2016; in a memo to the NSA, he gave more details of the funds.

“Based on the second briefing (memo) report, the NSA set up an audit team, headed by a brigadier general, which inspected the projects and submitted a report in February 2016.

“The NSA wrote back to the DG, NIA on May 17, 2016, stating that the detailed report of NIA’s projects and exercises had been presented to the President and the President was pleased with their work.”

Newsdiaryonline had last week reported that indeed the DG NIA briefed Buhari through the NSA.But highly placed sources said the N13 billion kept in a private apartment was concealed from the President and the NSA.