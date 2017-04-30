Ikoyi Loot: Akinyemi Warns Against Making Osibanjo’s Panel Investigation Public

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria’s former Minister of External Affairs, Bolaji Akinyemi, on Sunday, called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, not to make public the report on the $43 million found in a Lagos home and claimed by the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, saying that it is money meant for Nigerian spies in foreign countries.

Professor Akinyemi warned that making the report public would expose secrets of the spy agency. He said the National Assembly should also not be allowed to investigate the matter as that would be counter-productive to Nigeria’s spy operations.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was not aware of any secret spy operation, set up a three-man committee led by the Vice President, to investigate the source and the purpose of the money. Many people have tried to create confusion over the money.

Mr. Osinbajo would be submitted the report on Wednesday.