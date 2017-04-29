Ughelli Monarch Honours UPU United Kingdom President, Okpako Ganiga (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Before the conferment of the recent title, Ganiga is holding the chieftaincy title of the Eruvwurorho of Oghara Kingdom, the Eterherame of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom and the Obakore of Agbon Kingdom.Conferring the Chieftaincy title on Ganigan in Ughelli, Delta State during the silver jubilee celebration of the Monarch of Ughelli, HRM (Dr.) Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi 111, the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom said that Olorogun Ganiga has been a pillar of Urhobo nation in diaspora and back home as he has in no small way contributed immensely to the overall growth and development of Urhobo nation at home and in Diaspora.While lauding the efforts of Olorogun Ganiga in advancing the fortunes of the average Urhobo youth and Urhobo nation, HRM Oharisi 111 called on Urhobo sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to emulate the leadership and humanitarian virtues of Olorogun Ganiga, adding that Urhobos in the United Kingdom has not suffered any kind of discrimination, occasioned by his leadership sagacity and patriotism.Elated Olorogun Emmanuel Ganiga who later hosted prominent Chiefs and personalities from across the country and various kingdoms in Urhobo nation to an elaborately planned reception in Dallas Fast Food hall Oghara, Delta State disclosed that the honour bestowed on him by the Ughelli monarch would spur him to do more for Urhobo nation.Chief Ganiga who reiterated his determination to protect the interest of Urhobo nation and her people expressed his appreciation to all those who graced the occasion in spite of the short notice.He specially thanked HRM Oharisi111 for considering him worthy for the honour and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him.In his speech, Chief Isaac Udju, former chairman, Ethiope West Local Govt. Council and chairman of the reception party as well as others who spoke during the event noted that the honour bestowed on the Multiple Chief Ganiga could not have come at a a better time than now because he has served and is still serving Urhobo nation meritiously in his capacity.Chief Udju called on all Urhobos at home and in the Diaspora to emulate Multiple Chief Ganiga by investing in Urhobo land, just as he noted that Oghara kingdom is proud of him. He appealed to him never to be deterred in helping mankind, especially those from Urhobo extraction.