Libel: NPA Boss Sues Journalist For N1bn

Share This





















Related

Usman, who was in court yesterday for the suit filled against Prince Henry Nwazuruahu Shield and thebreakingtimes.com for defamation of character.Usman picked exception to the report published on 22nd March 2017 titled: “How El-Rufai and Hadiza Usman bribed APC Chieftains with $25,000 each to make him Vice President”.Usman, who confirmed the suit to The Guardian yesterday said: “The story is false and a total fabrication geared towards tarnishing my hard earned reputation. I have today filed a suit at Federal High Court Abuja seeking for justice against these perpetrators of falsehood,” she said.“While I believe that the new media has inherent capacity to fact check and unmask fallacies peddled by unconscionable people, it does not have the capacity to undo the damages and hurt inflicted on victims. Only the Judiciary can mitigate and right that through its judgments, when approached by helpless victims. Justice is what I seek through my action in court today. I have overlooked many spurious claims against my person in the media in the past. I have been diligent and circumspect in my public life dealings. I have laboured to show integrity, transparency and accountability in all my ventures. I will not do differently in my present position as Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). And, I will not bow to blackmail either”, she said.