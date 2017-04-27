JUST IN: Tw0 Die, Scores Trap As building Collapse In Lekki, Lagos

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two people have died as an uncompleted two-storey building collapsed on Thursday afternoon at NICON Town Estate, off Admiralty way, in Lekki area of Lagos.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that the workers were mixing concrete on the site when part of the building collapsed, with people trapped under the debris.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and other rescue responders are on site trying to rescue those trapped in the debris.

Two people were reported to have died in the collapsed structure, according to sources in LASEMA