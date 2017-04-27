Police Recovers Huge Fund in Senator Goje’s Apartment, Denies Claim on 2017 Budget Documents

Share This





















The police hierarchy however denied the allegation made against at the floor of the Senate that it carted away documents relating to the 2017 budgets.Speaking in Channels’ Television Sun Rise Daily programme this morning, Police spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood disclosed that the cash sum of Eighteen Million and Fifty Six Thousand Naira (N18,056,000), Nineteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty (19,850 US Dollars) and Nine Thousand Four Hundred (SR9, 400) Saudi Riyal were recovered from the apartment of the Senator.According to him, “Other materials recovered from the apartment by the police were Thirty Eight (38) Files and Six (6) Envelopes containing documents. Some of the documents are ( a) File on funds spent on security administration and information gathering– a-g – 2009;( b)File on release of funds for Special operations a- f – 2009; (c) File on Gombe State Government of Nigeria Cash inflow 2005.“File on Project 2007 – Executive Briefs on how to fight opposition in Gombe State – Strategies and Tactics; (e) Envelopes containing permit to operate an Oil Industry Service Company (special categories) 2011; (f) A File containing write-ups on how Governor Shekarau plotted the assassination of Sheikh Jafare;( g) Letters from Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Sarkin Yakin Gombe) to the MD LUBELL Nigeria Ltd of proposed residential Devt at Kashere Phase II dated 16/01/2007 and 19/11/2010.He said Senator Goje, who is chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation claimed that the Senate works on the budget was stalled because documents carted from his house during police raid included documents and laptops containing details of the budget were false.The Police spokesman while clarifying issues relating to Goje’s claim argued all the documents seized from the senator’s resident were documented and three family members who were present who signed for certifying documents recovered from the house.“The report in its entirety is false, misleading and capable of misinforming Nigerians about the statutory roles and duties of the Nigeria Police Force as provided under Sections 4 & 28 of Police Act and Regulations, which includes prevention and detection of crime, the apprehension of offenders, the preservation of law and order, the protection of life and property and the due enforcement of all laws and regulations, and authority to enter any house or premises to execute search warrant.“It is pertinent to set the record straight and inform Nigerians of the facts of the matter. A search warrant duly obtained from court of competent jurisdiction was professionally executed in the house of Senator Danujma Goje on 20th April, 2017 at No. 10 Haile Salasie Street, Asokoro District Abuja which was subsequent upon intelligence report at the disposal of the Force that large sum of money suspected to be stolen public funds and other incriminating items are about to be moved out of the said house.“It is worthy of note that on arrival of the Police team to Senator Danujma Goje’s house, the house keeper Ango Usman informed the Senator of the presence and mission of the team and he promised coming but later switched off his phone.“The search warrant was successfully executed in the presence of three (3) close relatives of Senator Danjuma Goje who are residing in the house and the recoveries were made in their presence. The three (3) relatives listed below opened the house and took the Police team round the building, and endorsed their signatures after the completion of the search as required by the procedure of law on search warrant which contained the money, documents and Laptop recovered, and none of the items include 2017 budget document. This is available for inspection by any interested members of the public“Danjuma Mohammed, a master Degree holder from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Chartered Quantity Surveyor is a nephew to Senator Danjuma Goje; Ango Usman, House keeper to Senator Danjuma Goje; Aisha Umar, Alias Iklima a step daughter to the Senator Danjuma Goje.“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state categorically that there was no single document relating to 2017 budget sighted or removed by the Police team that executed the search warrant. There is video recording of the execution of the search warrant.“The Inspector General of Police honoured the invitation of the National Assembly on 26th April, 2017 to explain the legality of the search warrant that was executed in the house of Senator Danjuma Goje on the 20th of April, 2017.“Further investigation is currently ongoing into the matter. Police actions are in line with the provisions of Sec. 4 & 28 of Police Act and Regulations as mentioned in paragraph 2 above and consistent with Sec. 9 & 144 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.“The Nigeria Police Force sees the report in the media credited to Senator Danjuma Goje as a deliberate distraction to cast aspersion on Police investigation to pervert the end of justice.“Members of the public are hereby implored to disregards the report as the search warrant which was professionally executed in the house of Senator Danjuma Goje has nothing to do with 2017 budget”.