Delta Assembly Accuses Edo Govt Of Land Encroachment, Urges Okowa To Intervene

By Barth NdegoThe resolution came following a motion by the member representing Ukwuani Constituency in the House, Hon. Alphonsus Ojo, seconded by Hon. Rueben Izeze, Ughelli South and was unanimously adopted yesterday.Ojo in the motion brought under matters of urgent public importance during plenary, presided over by the Speaker; Hon. Monday Igbuya said the Edo State Government was encroaching into Umutu land in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.Ojo alleged that the encroachment was being perpetuated under the guise of public private partnership with a firm, Michelin Rubber Company, stressing that farmlands belonging to Umutu community were being annex by the Edo State government for the partnership arrangement.Ojo noted that farming as major occupation in Umutu community stressd that any attempt to occupy the farmlands would be resisted by the people as their source of livelihood was being taken away.The lawmaker recalled that 1912, under the then Central Province, part of the land in question was leased out to a company operating in the locality, disclosing that the land was re-occupied by Umutu community when the company folded up after years of operation.Ojo argued that following issues raised as a result of the re-occupation, a joint consultative meeting between the then military administrators and other officials of Edo and Delta State governments was held on April 27 and 28, 1995, which also had in attendance, officials of the National Boundaries Commission.He said the communiqué issued at the end of that joint consultative meeting clearly stated that the land belongs to the Umutu community, expressing worry over the information reaching the people that the Edo State government has started surveying the said land for a project it entered with Michelin Rubber Company.Referring to the relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria, Hon. Ojo reminded the House of its responsibility to making law for peace, good governance and security of lives and property of the people.