Ritualists On Rampage In Delta State, Kill Six Persons In One Month

Expectedly, four cases of such bizarre incidents particularly involving female teenagers whose vital parts were cut off by ritualists in Effurun and Ughelli towns, were recorded in the last one week.Further investigation revealed that fresh lifeless body of a light complexioned girl was deposited along Effurun Warri road last weekend with vital parts of her body allegedly removed.On Easter periods, another lifeless body of a female victim was deposited at Giwa Amu by Airport road Junction where her body was mutilated.It was reliably gathered that these ritualists operate often in Ughelli, Asaba and Ibusa where there have been hue and cry of persons allegedly killed during nightfall and vital parts of their bodies removed.But the Police Commissioner in the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim in a swift reaction, said the police were on top of the situation, and called for a collective responsibility of well-meaning Deltas, especially in the provision of useful information to the police that will help to arrest those being the evil acts.Saying that the police last weekend arrested a 52-year old (name withheld) for allegedly killing a 12-year old girl for rituals, the police boss explained efforts were put in place to ensure suspects are brought to book.At Ibusa town, a 12-year old girl (name withheld) was found dead by the road side few weeks with vital parts of her body removed. Urhobotoday.com learnt that she was sent on an errand during nightfall by her parents and never returned home until a search party conducted by elders found her the following day dead by the road side and vital parts of her body removed.Speaking to our reporter, an elder statesman in the community, Ogbueshi Steven Morka however called on the security agents to redouble their efforts, saying that since the bizarre incident of the teenage girl, there has palpable fear of the unknown in the area.In another development, the state Police Command has arrested a serving army Officer and a fake state security service (SSS) Officer over the kidnap of a house wife in Warri.While the police also reportedly uncovered illegal law enforcement agent in Warri, and arrested two suspects including seizure of three of their operational vehicles.A police press statement signed by the Police Commissioner in the State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim yesterday, a copy made available to Urhobotoday.com disclose that the suspects Lance Corporal Zikena Williams attached to 2nd Army Battalion, Kaduna and one Tom Yakubu working at the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja who claimed to be SSS Official were arrested on a tip-off after they allegedly mastermind the kidnap of one Mrs. Beauty Aya, a housewife in Warri.The victim was said to have been taken to Bayelsa State by the suspects and their cohorts, but unfortunately for them, Bayelsa Police Command arrested them and upon interrogation they confessed to their sins and they were returned to Delta State.According to the Police Commissioner, “effective intelligence network led to the arrest of the mastermind suspect, Nelson Omote, a resident of Warri metropolis. Also arrested, was one Esther Okako suspected to be an accomplice in the kidnap saga and upon interrogation, admitted to be member of a group called “Killers Squad”.On the list of arrested suspects, four suspected teenage cultists were nabbed last Monday in their attempt to carry out a revenge cult war in Ibusa community. The statement said that the police also arrested two suspects over the alleged snatching of a Toyota Jeep belonging to a lecturer (name withheld) at one of the polytechnics in the state.Meanwhile, the Police have intercepted a lorry load of 52 drums of suspected illegal crude oil allegedly from Aladja/Otokutu and arrested three persons including recovering 120 Jerry Cans of 25 liters of suspected adulterated petroleum products.Also, two illegal law enforcement outfits and two of its officers were uncovered and the officers arrested by the police detectives popularly known as dragnet as the police boss however appealed to members of the public to sustain and increase supports for the police that will pave ways for the arrest of suspects in their hideouts.Teenage girls between 12-13 years who double as sales girls in Asaba are currently involved in the alleged “business” of lesbianism. Their operational base, one of the secondary schools in Asaba town (name withheld) is located along Nnebisi road Asaba where during nightfall they allegedly assembled to carry the illicit act.They are called the “big girls” who do not see anything good in men rather allegedly make money via the sexual illicit act. But the Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka confirmed that the police were on the trail of the teenage girls with a view to ensuring than to book.