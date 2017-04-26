WICKED WORLD: Father Slaughters 6 Years-Old Son For Rituals

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police in Ghana, have arrested a middle-aged man for the alleged gruesome murder of his son for ritual purpose. The suspect, Abdul Salam, 36-year-old farmer buried the child in a shallow grave in his farm.



This unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday. A resident in an interview with Prestea-based Energy FM said the 6-year-old boy went missing Monday and a search party led by the Unite Committee was constituted.

After a thorough search, they discovered the father of the young boy was complicit. The resident who was part of the manhunt indicated that, having accomplished his mission, the suspect dug a shallow grave in his farm and hurriedly buried the boy.

.The resident said Abdul was escorted by the police to where he buried his son and was then asked to exhume the corpse. Upon interrogation, the suspect revealed that he butchered his son to use the head and legs for rituals. Abdul Salam is currently in police custody assisting in investigations.