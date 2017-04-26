Finance Ministry Denies Allegation Of Employment Of British PR Firm For $2m

Share This





















It would be recalled that a Washington based online medium, The Simon Ateba News had reported that Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun had engaged in a waste of public money an expensive British PR firm at the monthly cost of $2 million.Reaction to the publication in a statement signed by Director of Information Federal Ministry of Finance, Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, the Ministry said the claim is clearly false, malicious and devoid of professionalism as no attempt was made to contact the Minister for input to the story.The statement stated that the Public Relations firm, Africa Practice, has been retained by the Federal Government on the approval of the Federal Executive Council to work with the Debt Management Office (DMO) as part of the Eurobond programme for a three-year period alongside four other firms after a competitive tender that was advertised and due process was fully followed and was publicly announced earlier this year.The statement added that the representative of Africa Practice was in Washington DC in continuation of the Eurobond programme and in support of the country’s outreach with international investors who showed great enthusiasm to do business with Nigeria.“However, the false story has not dimmed the successful participation of the Nigerian delegation in the World Bank and IMF Spring meetings, nor questioned the obvious gains made by Nigeria in the course of the meetings as widely reported by correspondents of Nigerian media houses that covered the meetings.“The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has always appreciated the contribution of Nigerian journalists, whom she hold in high esteem, for the coverage they gave to the activities of the Nigerian delegation to the Spring Meetings in Washington DC and at home,” the statement disclosed.

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE

HEADQUARTERS, CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, ABUJA

PRESS UNIT, 4TH FLOOR

News Release April 26, 2017

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE REBUTS ALLEGATION OF N800 MILLION PR CONSULTANCY

The attention of the Federal Ministry of Finance has been drawn to an inaccurate report by one Simon Ateba of an online publication, the Simon Ateba News, to the effect that the Ministry has hired a United Kingdom-based Public Relations Consultant for US$2 million (N800 million) monthly. This claim is clearly false, malicious and devoid of professionalism as no attempt was made to contact the Minister for input to the story.

The Public Relations firm, Africa Practice, has been retained by the Federal Government on the approval of the Federal Executive Council to work with the Debt Management Office as part of the Eurobond programme for a three-year period alongside four other firms. This followed a competitive tender that was advertised and due process was fully followed and was publicly announced earlier this year.

The representative of Africa Practice was in Washington DC in continuation of the Eurobond programme and in support of the country’s outreach with international investors who showed great enthusiasm to do business with Nigeria.

However, the false story has not dimmed the successful participation of the Nigerian delegation in the World Bank and IMF Spring meetings, nor questioned the obvious gains made by Nigeria in the course of the meetings as widely reported by correspondents of Nigerian media houses that covered the meetings.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has always appreciated the contribution of Nigerian journalists, whom she hold in high esteem, for the coverage they gave to the activities of the Nigerian delegation to the Spring Meetings in Washington DC and at home.

SIGNED

SALISU NA’INNA DAMBATTA

Director (Information)

25th April, 2017