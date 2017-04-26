1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Apr 26th, 2017

Patience Jonathan Confused as Court Orders Forfeiture of $5.8m

Patience Jonathan

Patience Jonathan


LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In what amounts to a setback for immediate past former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted a fresh ex-parte application ordering the forfeiture of 5.8 million dollars belonging to her.
The order came a day after Dame Jonathan breathed a sigh of relief following the withdrawal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of a motion seeking to stop her from withdrawing money from the account earlier defrozen on bank orders.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

JAMB

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP