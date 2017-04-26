Patience Jonathan Confused as Court Orders Forfeiture of $5.8m

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In what amounts to a setback for immediate past former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted a fresh ex-parte application ordering the forfeiture of 5.8 million dollars belonging to her.The order came a day after Dame Jonathan breathed a sigh of relief following the withdrawal, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of a motion seeking to stop her from withdrawing money from the account earlier defrozen on bank orders.