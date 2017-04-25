Delta: PDP Chieftain Ejakpovi Empowers Isoko Women as Owhefere Drums Support For Okowa

Share This





















By Palmer Ogheneyole NathanielEjakpovi who made the donation when the women mostly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stormed the resident of the Pharmacist and business tycoonist in Benin-City, Edo State to pledge their unflinching support and loyalty to him said he was elated and overwhelmed by their visit, adding that such moves would help to inspire him to do more.Ejakpovi thanked the women for their show of love to him, just as he pledged to double his efforts in ensuring that Emevor takes her rightful place in the scheme of things.“I know that times are hard and that many of you need one support or the other for your businesses. This three Million Naira I am giving to you will be managed by whoever you people appoint to lead the scheme. The loan will be self-revolving and if properly managed, chances are high that I can inject more funds so that our people can access higher facilities”, he promised.Speaking earlier, the women led by Mrs. Beauty Edoriawe recalled that Ejakpovi had over the years proven to be a man with the sole agenda of bringing home the dividends of democracy to the community.According to them, “We are here today first to appreciate you for the wonderful works you have been doing in our community. You are a politician like no other. From your days in Hospital Management Board through to your present appointment to chair the Governing Council of Delta State School of Health Technology, Ofuoma, you have shown to us how a leader should be.“We are by this visit declaring our total loyalty to you. Wherever you go we will go. We can never fall in a ditch when we are been led by a man of your caliber. We are not just PDP women or members of the Unity Group alone, some of the women here are not even partisan politicians. We are women of Emevor community who have seen the light in your leadership. You have touched the lives of many within and outside politics and we have come to tell you that you are the only leader that we know.”Speaking in the occasion, Majority leader of Delta State House of Assembly and Member representing Isoko North Constituency, Hon. (Barr.) Tim Kome Owhefere KSC enjoined the people of the need to support the Sen. {Dr.} Ifeanyi Okowa-led government in order to deliver on all of its electioneering promises.While explaining that the present economic situation occasioned by the fall in the prices of crude oil and the activities of militant groups have thrown a clog in the wheel of progress in the state, he said only a purpose driven leader like Okowa can pilot the state out of its present economic woes.“It is a good thing that my brother and friend, Dr. Nelson Ejakpovi is been appreciated for his good works in Emevor. It shows that the party, PDP is in no small way impacting on the lives of the people. Let me assure you people that this government will never renege on any of its promises. Though the speed of work may not be as fast as we expected due to certain circumstances, our dear governor is doing his best to ensure that Delta State is developed maximally”, he saidHighpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of farm products brought from the community as a mark of appreciation for the politician’s good works.Other speakers includes honourable Commissioner representing Isoko ethnic nationality in the board of DESOPADEC, Hon. Ovie Oghoore, Mr. Jaswill Asaba, Mr. Lucky Okeremu, Mrs Dora Edeki, Mrs Patience Adigbolo and several others.