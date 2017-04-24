Ovie Oghenekaro Takes Lagos UPU To Greater Height, Re-Elected Unopposed

Share This





















The election of new executive which was keenly contest was organized by three man independent electoral body made up of Comrade Enakire Wisdom as the Chairman, Comrade Odutemu Joshua as the Secretary and Mrs. Evelyn Kousin as member.Oghenekaro re-election unopposed did not come as a surprise to those that have being following the performance of the young man since he mounted the saddle as the leader of the Union in Lagos State.Other executive members elected along with the President were Chief Godspower Ikpimi as Secretary, Comrade Austin Ojameruaye as Assistant Secretary, Pastor Pius Oghenerunuhor as Treasurer, Mr Felix Ukaovwe as Financial Secretary, Mr Gabriel Ekpedia for Welfare and Mrs Evelyn Kousin as Assistant Welfare Officer.Others were Barr. Sunny Toweh for Legal, Mr Oghenekevwe Laba for the office of Public Relation Officer, Mr. Ufuoma Fregene for Provost and Chief Ojakovo Johnson as Spokesman.After over four years in office before he and his executive relinquished office to create room for fresh election, Ovie Oghenekero brought a lot of changes and development to the branch. Foremost is accountability which include creation of data base of all financial members of the Apapa Branch and the opening of a bank account with a balance of over N200, 000.00. Before his assumption of office, the branch was not having any account and he met an empty treasury.It would be recalled that in UPU Apapa Branch, during the tenure of Oghenekaro, the Union had not only attended several ceremonies at home and abroad that had elevated the rating of the Branch at the National Headquarters, it had equally on several occasions solved police cases of some Urhobo sons and daughters. A case study is one that happened at Ketu police station where an Urhobo was arrested and it was resolved without involving everyone. The Branch under Ovie Oghenekaro was also able to mediate and resolve the crisis between the children of Late Mr. Johnson Ofoni over inheritance issue.To ensure effective participation of all Sub-Branches, the monthly meeting of the nion was rotated among all the sub branches, while the last one regarded as the Branch general meeting was held at the branch headquarters in Ajegunle.Although awaiting formal inauguration, he was able to work towards the creation and approval of more Sub-Branches for Urhobos residing at Amuwo Odofin, Lekki, Badagary and Igando.In search of a befitting structure and permanent site for the Union in Lagos, Oghenekaro applied to the Lagos State government for the allocation of land to build a permanent site for Urhobo House in Lagos. The State government acknowledged the receipt of the application and plan for the allocation of the land is ongoing.Being a peace maker and lover of other tribe, Ovie Oghenekaro had been able to build bridges of unity across other ethnic nationalities such as the Yorubas, Isokos, Ijaws and Arewas and there is evidence for expansion of this unifying exercise to other tribes within the state.The crisis that arose over the selection of the OSU IV within the Urhobo traditional Council of chiefs was resolved amicably due to his timely intervention by sending a delegation to the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom who resolved an impending crisis that would have greatly affected the UPU in Lagos.All that glitters are not gold. Oghenekaro and his executives however had a lot of challenges which emanated as a result of lack of commitment from the Urhobos in Lagos that had affected his executive drive at achieving a membership base of a hundred thousand persons at the end of his tenure hence efforts to mobilize for membership have not been reciprocated by most social clubs and associations of Urhobo originLack of funds had hindered the building of a permanent secretariat for the UPU in Lagos and lack of a permanent meeting venue has become a drain on the resources provided by individuals.Oghenekaro however assured members that those challenges would be resolve in due course in his second term.He recalled that in the course of trying to raise funds for the union, he cancelled the idea of dividing money realized from entertainment and this has increased the Union funds.“I want to use this medium to appeal to those who feel different to please try and understand our plight as a union. So that in no time UPU which have her origin in Lagos and dates back to 1934 can have a hall to her name.“ Let me also use this opportunity to appreciate and commend the efforts of Late High Chief Lagos Diasu for giving the Urhobo people the priviledge of holding their meeting in his compound. In the spirit of “ Urhobo Ovuo Voo” my team and I spent our personal resources in ensuring that the union moves forward.“On a final note, I want to appreciate members of the executives most especially the co-opted persons: Mr. Ufoma Fraghene, Mrs. Doris Ilaya (JP), Chief Dickson Ogba, the Ojo Sub-Branch team and Ijanikin Sub-Branch for their untoward commitment to the Urhobo course.“Worthy of note is the team led by our fathers Sir Chief Edemete and Chief Okagbare to the palace of the Owhorode of Olomu kingdom to save the UPU from being polarized by some distractors. May God bless them,” he stated.