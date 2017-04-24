JUST IN: Lagos Billionair Socialite On The Run Over Cocaine Trafficking

Share This





















NDLEA Commander at the Lagos airport said that preliminary investigation into the arrest of one Odeyemi Omolara Morayo a.k.a. Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi implicated the Lagos socialite who have ignored invitation by the NDLEA. The Lagos residence of Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a. Arike Fumilola Ogundipe was traced by a team of investigators but she was not at home. Since the visit to her Lagos residence, she had not been to that house and had also not reported to the NDLEA office.The Agency is therefore investigating several landed properties worth several billions of naira traced to Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a. Arike Fumilola Ogundipe in Lagos, Ogun and Osun States. The assets include Arike Plaza, some plots of land and buildings in strategic locations. The Lagos socialite who is a distributor of alcoholic drinks is needed by the NDLEA in an ongoing investigations. She hails from Ilesa, Osun State.Impressed with the level of investigation in the ongoing case, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd.) has vowed to pursue the case a logical conclusion and also trace all illicit drug proceeds. “The Agency is building capacity for elaborate investigation and this is a test case of pressing beyond a drug mule to the financiers of drug trafficking. We are determined to dislodge drug trafficking cartels and also trace their ill-gotten wealth which must be forfeited to the Federal government”.Abdallah called on members of the public with information as to the whereabouts of Mrs Fumilola Arike Ogbuaya a.k.a. Arike Fumilola Ogundipe to report to the nearest NDLEA office.The NDLEA boss noted that asset forfeiture is an important requirement in the NDLEA Act and assured that no stone shall be left unturned in the race for total incapacitation of drug traffickers.