Silver Jubilee Celebration: United Kingdom UPU President Ganiga, Wife Felicitate With Ughelli Monarch

LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun (Barr.) Emmanuel Okpako Ganiga, National President, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), United Kingdom, Eruvwurorho of Oghara Kingdom, Obakore of Agbon Kingdom and Eterherame of Agbarha-Otor Kingdom and his wife, Olorogun (Mrs.) Helen Linda Ganiga, Orhie-Oghene of Agbon Kingdom felicitate with HRM Dr. Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi 111(JP), Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom and entire people of Ughelli Kingdom on the occasion of Silver Jubilee (25years) Coronation Anniversary.Ganiga in a statement made available to Urhobotoday said, “You have no doubt made some giant strides in the last twenty five years in overall development, growth and remarkable progress in the running of the traditional affairs of the Kingdom and your reign has heralded progress and infrastructural development into your Kingdom, we pray God to give you more wisdom and good health to continue with the good work.“May God continue to usher in peace for peaceful co-existence and more development in Ughelli Kingdom during your reign. Long may you reign.“Ajuwe! Ajuwe!! Ajuwe!!! WO SU TOR.”