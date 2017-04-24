APC Is A ‘Kalo-Kalo’ Party-Onuesoke

Share This





















What the PDP Chieftain means in earnest is that APC as a party is full of deceit and such action could be ascribe to a popular saying of “ The more you look, the less you see’.Onuesoke who made the observation while addressing PDP loyalists in Oteri, Delta State after a meeting with Delta State Secretary of State (SSG) Mr Ovie Agas said what best could one describe a party two years into its administration at the federal level, no campaign promises made by the party had been kept.He recalled that they promised to scale up the exchange rate of our currency by making one naira equal to one US dollar but the currency rose from N190 to N400 per Dollar, stressing that as a result of the increase of the exchange, cost of almost every commodity in the market has skyrocketed with starvation steering on the faces of the masses who voted them into power because of fake lofty promises.According to Onuesoke, instead of fulfilling its promise, what the APC had done is to drive down the country’s economy to a point where even the President Muhammadu Buhari confessed that the nation was broke.“Inflation has nearly hit double digits high, unemployment rate has hit the rooftop since May 2015, with companies, banks and corporate organizations laying off tens of thousands of workers.“They promised to pay N5,000 to 25 million unemployed youths. Have they paid a kobo to any youth? They promised free meals to our children in the schools. Have they given any?” the PDP Chieftain queried.He reiterated that Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to fight corruption had turned out to be the greatest joke of the century hence Nigerians have found out that corruption is executed to intimidate the opposition, while corrupt APC members walk freely as heroes.“They threatened members of opposition party with Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in order to weaken them. Once a suspected corrupt opposition party member decamps to APC his sins are forgiven and he becomes a saint. Is that how to fight corruption? Is Buhari telling us that no one is corrupt in APC,” Onuesoke who was Delta State PDP Governorship aspirant in 2007 general election argued.He said Buhari’s claim of victory over Boko Haram is a fallacy and part of APC game od deceit, adding that he claimed that the Islamist funder mentalist can no longer carry out any conventional attack yet they bombed Maiduguri, Borno State capital and other areas in the North East, killing and injuring scores on daily basis.Onuesoke argued that Nigerians had learnt their lessons of deceit from APC lead federal government, just as he advised that the masses should shine their eyes by voting out the party in 2019 election and vote in PDP with their human face policies.