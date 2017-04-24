Ikoyi Loot: Emefiele, Officials Of NIA, NNPC, NAPIMS, PINE Contractors To Testify

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The presidential investigative panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir Lawal, and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, has invited governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

He will answer questions on the $43 million, N23 million and £27,000 recovered from a flat at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Recall that Osinbajo committee which has the Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), as members, had requested Lawal and Oke to produce certain documents.

Also summoned are officials of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

They are expected to explained the funds released to NIA in February 2015.

NAPIMS, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was said to have released $289,202,382 to NIA for “covert” operations.

The NNPC will also face the panel to explain its role in the money transfer.

Similarly, NIA officials have been asked to appear to shed light of what the money was needed for, how part of it was used, why the choice of Ikoyi Towers as safe house, among others.

DAILY POST further gathered that Osinbajo panel has summoned all the contractors and consultants who handled different jobs under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East (PINE).

The controversy surrounding the PINE contracts caused the suspension of Lawal.

At the weekend, Osinbajo panelassured that in the discharge of its work, it would invite all relevant officials and private individuals who may be connected to both cases.

It vowed to obtain and scrutinize documents that may throw some light on the issues raised in both cases.

The panel added that all its proceedings will be in closed sessions to avoid speculations and enhance the pace of proceedings.

The panel will submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of the 14-day deadline.