Parents Of Quintuplets Get House, Employment From Head Of Service

LAGOS APRIL 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Mrs Winifred Oyo – Ita Head of Service of the Federation has promised to give a house to the couple who recently delivered quintuplets at the National Hospital Abuja.

Oyo – Ita made the promise while visiting the children on Saturday in Abuja. She said that the house will be given under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing ( FISH) Scheme.

.She also promised Mr Imudia Uduehi, father of the quintuplets who is a graduate from the University of Ilorin, Kwara state a job with the Federal Civil Service. Uduehi, at the moment is unemployed.

.She described the children as great blessings given to the couple by God on a platter of gold. She said the job offer to Uduehi would enable him cater for the children. “I am very happy for you and I am standing here this afternoon representing the entire civil service of Nigeria.

“Today is a day of joy for all of us. Indeed you are a couple that has been so blessed by God. You have been married for just two years and God has blessed you with five children at once.

I want to tell you that the Federal Integrated Staff Housing programme will be made available to you, we will give you a house that can accommodate you , your husband and your five children.”

.Oyo – Ita also presented cash gifts and diapers to them. Mrs Oluwakemi Uduehi, mother of the children who spoke on behalf of her family thanked the Head Of Service for her kind gesture. She is a staff of the National Population Commission.