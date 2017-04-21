NIMASA DG, Peterside Elected President Of Association of African Maritime Administration

Share This





















Related

NIMASA Executive Director (ED, Finance and Administration) Alhaji Bashir Jamoh announced this Friday at a Press Conference to round off the just concluded 3rd concluded AAMA annual Conference held in Abuja.Alhaji Jamoh who is also the LOC Chairman of the conference disclosed that with Peterside’s ”unanimous” election, Nigeria would now serve as a rallying point for other African, Asian and European countries for the international Maritime administration.Speaking further, the NIMASA Finance DG confirmed to the press that the hosting right of the 2018 AAMA assemblage has been given to Egypt, while the provisional hosting right for the 2019 edition has been awarded to both Namibia and Scyhelle.While Nigeria will occupy the AAMA Presidency seat for the next one year, Alhaji Jamoh pointed out that the continental Maritime Association secretariat would remain in South Africa.While fielding questions from journalists, Jamoh affirmed that AAMA is for all African countries, adding that the countries which did not attend the just concluded conference sent apologies in the same regard.