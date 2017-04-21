Wife of Lagos Journalist, Mrs Winifred Alofoje Declared Missing

Share This





















Winnifred Alofoje works at Blue Sky Hospital , Egbeda , Lagos State as a matron.Efforts to trace her has been fruitless as her name was said to be missing in a register for people who visited the centre for licences on the day in questionMeanwhile on that day at about 12pm Winnifred called her ailing daughter on the telephone to know how she was faring but was notified about her disappearance in the night when his father Mr Alofoje did not hear from her . Though Alofoje said he learnt there was an accident in the Maryland area on the Friday the wife left the house but noted that they visited Gbagada General Hospital as well as went to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba but could not get any useful information about his wife.The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer , ASP Olarinde Famous – Cole has confirmed report of the incident.However, Alofoje says the police needs to move fast to get information about his wife whereabout while calling on the media to put out the information concerning his missing wife in the public domainMeanwhile when the medical director of Blue Sky hospital was contacted he refused to respond

