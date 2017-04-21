Tragedy: Thirty football Fans Perished In Calabar Viewing Centre

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than thirty persons watching the Europa League football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht perished at Nyahasang, Atimbo, Calabar, Cross River State, last night.

.A survivor said that a transformer near the viewing centre exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.

The survivor said: “I heard a deafening bang. I rushed out to see what was happening.

.When I turned back to go inside the viewing centre, I saw a cable coming down on the centre and this electrocuted the viewers in the hall. “It was a horrible sight to behold. I wish I didn’t come out to watch the match.

.Come to think of it, I have DStv at home but I enjoy watching matches at viewing centres. I could have been dead. I can’t believe that the people I was chatting and joking with a few minutes ago are all gone in a most anguishing way. This world is vain.”

.A resident said more than 80 persons were in the hall when the cable came down. The resident said, “The whole thing happened within a minute or two. It happened about 9:48pm. Those that died have been taken to the mortuary. A few that survived have been taken to hospitals.”