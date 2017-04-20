Delta Govt Signs N2bn MOU For Upgrade Of Osubi Trade Fair Complex

Share This





















Related

A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that when completed the infrastructure shall be one of best trade fair complex in sub-Sahara Africa with in-built exhibition and multi-purpose halls, toilets, large parking space, conference halls, banking hall, a standard hotel, well equipped health centre, police post, a post office, shops, anchor shops, cinema hall, offices, classy restaurants, entertainment spots, pavilions and other facilities.Speaking during the MOU signing ceremony on behalf of the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Secretary to Delta State Government, Hon Ovie Agas said the gigantic trade fair project is a brain child of Okowa administration, consciously nurtured to turn Delta State to a commercial and prosperous economic hub, adding that when completed the complex will provide jobs for over two thousand young graduates, skilled and unskilled workers.“We are today witnessing another positive step taken by the State Government to remodel our economy, redirect our focus on vital issues and people oriented projects that would boost job creation and place our state in national and global economic radar.“You are aware that our amiable governor is in China attending the 1st Nigeria-China Governors Investment Forum and by the time his efforts starts yielding bountiful results we need a standard world class trade fair to exhibit our products, goods and services. Other states and corporate organisations will come to Delta to exhibit their products and services.“This is why the trade fair project is dear to our hearts. I must thank the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief Mrs May Iyasere and her team for making this ceremony a huge success.