Delta: Masked Gunmen Assassinate NYSC Member In Ibori’s Town

.The NYSC member, a graduate from one of the universities in Oghara, Delta State, and serving in Imo State, was said to have returned to the house he was staying in Oghara to celebrate the Easter with friends, when the masked gunmen shot him..According to a family source: “Toritseju’s parents stay in Sapele, but he has a rented apartment in Oghara. So when he came for the Easter celebration from where he was serving in Imo State, he chose to stay there.He was standing outside that night with a teenager at about 11p.m., checking his phone when the gunmen suddenly emerged and shot him thrice. They took his mobile phone, removed the SIM and memory cards before destroying the phone and disappearing into the night.”The teenager, who was with him at the time, hid underneath a car parked close by. A police source confirmed the story in Oghara and added that “his parents reported the case to us and Toju’s body has been deposited in the morgue.”