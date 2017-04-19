Mistaken For Robbers, Angry Mob Set Three APC Members Ablaze In Benue State

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three APC members who were mistaken for armed robbers were killed by a mob in Adikpo in Kwabde local government area in Benue state yesterday April 18th.

According to Facebook user, Apiah Ehpraims who is the Senior Special Assistant on Media at ALGON Benue state, the men killed were Denen Agber Kur, Sega Agber Kur and Jagba Uhembe.

“ Contrary to reports on the social media that three armed robbers were killed earlier today at Adikpo, a reliable source has just confirmed to me that the trio burnt by angry mob were not armed robbers as speculated but members of the All Progressive Congress, APC from Mbadura council ward of Turan.

“According to the source, the trio identified as Denen Agber Kur, Sega Agber Kur and Jagba Uhembe were in Adikpo to escort sensitive materials for the APC primaries to their ward. Upon reaching Adikpo and waiting for the distribution exercise to commence, the trio sat at a buruku joint near the Kwande APC Secretariat to sip the local brew. It was at that point that robbers stormed a filling station in the same location and after the robbers took off on motorbikes. The trio, relatively unknown faces to the angry youth of the area became suspect and killed instantly and set them ablaze.”