Okowa Tours Chinese’s Companies In Search Of Investment Opportunities

Urhobotoday.com learnt that the idea behind the tour is to initiate preliminary talks with core investors to establish factories and other production centres across the State; in line with the SMART AGENDA of his administration with a view to providing thousands of jobs for both young graduates and unskilled labourers.According to the Governor, “Investment in jobs creation, infrastructure development and other socioeconomic advancement initiatives are uppermost in the scheme of things in my administration and we are ready to go extra miles to attract local and international investors to Delta State.“I am here in China for serious business and not for sight seeing. I am not here for tea party. I am here to search everywhere in Beijing to engage investors, manufacturers, big time farmers and prime companies that we can partner with; to help us revolutionize Delta State economy and turn our state to a super and prosperous economic hub.“We need to make thousands of our youths great entrepreneurs and millionaires through sound economic policies and good governance initiatives anchored on highly proactive leadership that attracts foreign investors to enable us speedily actualize the prosperity for all Deltans mantra of this administration.“We are going round everywhere to talk to big time industrialists, manufacturers and experts in production of goods and services; and at the end of this investment forum we should be able to commence urgent paper work with our foreign investment partners and equipment suppliers. We are working very hard, piloting a new era of massive socioeconomic remodeling of our state.”The governor and his team are among six other state teams from each of the geopolitical zones currently attending the 1st Nigeria-China Governors Investment Forum in Beijing.