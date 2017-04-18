Lagos Set To Execute Rev King, Others

Share This





















.The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, who made this known at a news conference on Tuesday, said the development was at the instruction of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.He said that the state had begun reviewing the matter after prison officials complained of the highhandedness of some death row inmates who felt that they had certain rights which excluded them from being executed..The Attorney-General assured that, unlike previous administrations, Governor Ambode would sign the necessary documents to execute those on death row..Speaking in a PM News report, Kazeem said, “Very soon, you will see the action of this government on that issues, we are reviewing the case on Rev. King and others on death row.Lots of people are on death row, Rev. King is not the only one on death row, it is on the instruction of Ambode that I visited the prisons recently and I discuss the issue with the prison officials and they expressed their concerns.