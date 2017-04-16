29 Suspected Nigerian Yahoo Boys Arrested in Ghana, Link To Murder

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The Ghanaian police has arrested no fewer than twenty nine Nigeris and one Ghanian on allegation of of being internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo.

They were apprehended by the Achimota Mile 7 Police in Accra. The arrest took place in an early morning swoop on a house at Alhaji Tabora in Accra.

Retrieved from the suspects were 34 laptops and 48 mobile phones they allegedly used in committing crimes. The suspects are also linked to a dead body that was found wrapped at the Apenkwa neighbourhood two weeks ago. .

The suspects are aged from 21 to 30. Another suspect, Peter Konadu Frimpong, 34, who was on top of a storey building videoing the police action, was also arrested.

Among the suspects rounded up were Ike Ogu, 24; Ike Iduozi, 23; Blessing Adebayo, 25. Awudu Abdul Razak, 23; Daley Emmanuel, 26; Moses Madjaki, 30; Onaghnise Osahou, 24; Peter Andrews,25; Benjamin Akumeze, 25; Kelvin Osayi, 23; Oforufemi Adrigu, 25, Anthony Irughe, 22 and Kelvin Uche, 22. .

Others were Timothy Irughe, 22; Elvis Uzeogbu, 24; Owen Zakari, 24; Joe Steve Obozu, 29; Festus Owubu, 25; Abraham Femi, 24; Suleman Abudu, 25; Abraham Femi, 24; Age Michael, 25.

Philip Aghariaha, 25; Nathaniel Owobu, 27; Teddy Atigbin, 23; Henry Onege, 27; Daniel Ukuokolo, 21; Osas Uhuns, 22; Kelvin Ola, 23, Lucky Osahou,21 and Yakubu Dido, 26. .

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Osabarima Oware Asare Pinkro II, said the police, acting on a tip-off, kept the house under surveillance before conducting the swoop.

He said the police met almost all the suspects busily engaged in fraudulent cyber activities during the swoop around 7 a.m. “The suspects were all living in one big house where they undertake their nefarious activities,” he added.