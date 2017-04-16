Black Easter: Unknown Gunmen Kill Bayelsa Journalist In His Home

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a bleak and black Easter for the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bayelsa State as one of its members, Mr Famous Giobaro of Radio Bayelsa, was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

Giobaro worked with Bayelsa Government-owned Glory FM 97.1 Yenagoa as an on-air personality known as the “Famous Man on Radio”. He was shot dead at his residence at INEC Road, Kpansia in Yenagoa, the state capital.

A resident at the neighbourhood, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, explained that the robbers got to the journalist’s residence at about 5am and met stiff resistance while trying to open the door to the late journalist’s house.

The robbers in desperation shot through the door and the bullets pierced through, hitting the journalist in the stomach.

The gunmen still went ahead with their operation after bursting open the door and gaining entrance to the house and shot him several times before they left the area.

Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident however said he was yet to get the full details of the incident.

The Bayelsa Council of the NUJ in a statement signed by Messrs John Angese and Stanley Imgbi Chairman and Secretary respectively condemned the criminal act.

The NUJ described the incident as barbaric and called on the security agencies to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.