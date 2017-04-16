Tomato Seller Claims Ownership of N250m Dump in Balogun Market, Lagos

Share This





















A Saturday Tribune quoted an EFCC source who did not want to be named as disclosing that “a man came on Wednesday claiming the money belonged to him and that it was the proceeds of his trade in tomatoes.”The source was quoted as further saying: “We asked him what business fetched him the money, the man said he deals in bringing tomatoes from the North to sell in Lagos.We asked him why he did not put the money in bank, he said he does not use banks.Meanwhile the money is in bales with bank wrappers bearing stamps dated as recent as 6th April, 2017.“The man was arrested, his statement taken but has been given an administrative bail as investigations continue.”